She Lodge in Kochi all set to welcome guests

January 31, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - KOCHI

Four months after its inauguration, She Lodge, the short-stay facility for women set up by the Kochi Corporation at Ernakulam North, is ready to welcome guests.

The civic authorities were forced to postpone the renting out of rooms at the facility following a controversy over the contract appointment of staff in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

The row over appointments in the civic body of the State capital broke out at a time when the Kochi Corporation was planning to recruit staff for running She Lodge from the Kudumbashree unit that was running the Samridhi@Kochi eatery of the Corporation.

The plan was to appoint three staff, including matron, a front office staff, and a woman help. It had to be redrawn after UDF councillors in the Corporation council objected to the proposal. They demanded that the staff be picked up from a list of employable persons provided by the Employment Exchange of the State government, said a Corporation official.

The civic body placed advertisements in newspapers inviting applications for the posts. The announcement was also shared among councillors and social media groups of various Kudumbashree units.

Finally, three persons were selected on the basis of interviews. Appointment orders will be issued to the selected candidates shortly. She Lodge will become operational in a couple of days, said a civic administrator.

The Corporation plans to run the facility for one year on trial basis and later lease it out to private agencies. No local body can manage the day-to-day affairs of such facilities, he added.

Cleaning and other services will be done by Health workers of the civic body. Recently, 200 such employees were selected from the Employment Exchange, the official informed.