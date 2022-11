November 30, 2022 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The bail pleas of Greeshma and her mother Sindhu and uncle Nirmmalakumaran Nair, who were accused of poisoning Sharon Raj of Parassala, were rejected by the Kerala High Court.

Besides the murder charge, the accused were also booked for causing destruction of evidence in the case. The prosecution had argued against releasing the accused on bail. Earlier, a trial court had rejected their bail pleas.