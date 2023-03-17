Shared bicycle stands getting ready at Water Metro jetties in Kochi

March 17, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - KOCHI

Shared bicycle stands are being set up at Water Metro jetties in mainland Kochi and on islands, for sustainable last-mile connectivity using non-motorised transport.

The initiative comes from MYBYK, the start-up firm that had been tasked in 2021 by Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) and Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) to operate and maintain shared bicycles in the Greater Kochi area. It has already introduced 1,000 bicycles at 85 locations, including at Kochi Metro stations.

“Bicycle stands have been set up at Water Metro jetties in High Court, Kakkanad and Vypeen (which would be linked by the first batch of eight ferries). A stand will be set up at Vyttila in a week’s time,” said Adith Venugopal of MYBYK.

The bicycles are already available at, among other locales, Ernakulam Boat Jetty and Fort Kochi where a total of over 100 cycles are in operation at any given time. These bicycles would play a key role in providing non-polluting last-mile connectivity from existing and upcoming boat jetties. Both Water Metro and State Water Transport department ferries have space to carry bicycles.

KMRL sources said that more cycles will be introduced in Water Metro jetties based on increase in demand. “They would come in handy since many roads that lead to the jetties on islands are narrow.”

Patronage is very good at stands attached to Cusat, Edapally, Town Hall, Palarivattom, Ernakulam South, Kadavanthra and Vyttila metro stations. Personnel have been posted at stands where there is all-round demand, like at Fort Kochi. The most popular plan is ₹20 for 10 hours, availing which people can check out Fort Kochi and Mattancherry, including Kochi Muziris Biennale venues, sources said.

Such stands are also available at Naval establishments like INS Dronacharya and INS Venduruthy, mainly for use by Navy personnel, at many multi-speciality hospitals which have vast campus and at six locations in Infopark where a total of 70 bicycles are available.

The demand is rife that the bicycles be parked in roofed stands to protect them from rain.