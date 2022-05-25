Sharad Pawar calls for a united front against communal forces

NDA has failed to address key issues like inflation and unemployment, says NCP chief

The Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar reiterated his call for a united front comprising like-minded parties against what he called the divisive policies being followed by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Addressing a meeting of Kerala NCP leaders in Kochi on Tuesday, Mr. Pawar said the BJP had encouraged division among people in the country and cited the example of the popularity being given to films like “Kashmir Files”.

The BJP is also creating issues continuously to divide the country on communal lines. “If we believed that the controversies would end with the Babri Masjid case, they are now raising other issues that will keep the people divided,” he said.

He added that the BJP was not addressing key issues like inflation and unemployment. The Centre has not done much for rural India and highlighted what he called the example of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who, he said, was leading a government for the welfare of the people.

The goal of the NCP is to ensure that young people had jobs and farmers received their just remuneration. Mr. Pawar praised the role played by NCP leader and Minister for Forests and Wildlife Protection A.K. Saseendran in the State cabinet.

Former Union Minister Praful Patel and party State president P.C. Chacko were among those who spoke at the meeting held at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium at Kaloor.