Shamseer laments erosion of scientific temper in Kerala

August 23, 2023 01:55 am | Updated 01:55 am IST - KOCHI

A situation prevails in Kerala where one cannot call for encouraging scientific temper, lamented Speaker A.N. Shamseer.

He said he was a public worker who was being hounded for making such a call. Mr. Shamseer said that though his speech, which had since turned controversial, had references about modern technological developments like Chat GPT as well, none noticed those things.

“Instead, efforts were made to extract words from the speech for misinterpretation. We were not against the right to practise religion, which wasn’t possible either since the Constitution guaranteed it. However, deliberate efforts were made to create such an impression,” said Mr. Shamseer.

Encouraging scientific temper was the solution to many problems faced by the country today. The young generation should strive towards turning into ambassadors for promoting scientific aptitude. However, efforts were being made in the country to bury scientific temper under superstitions. Even public workers who urge to promote scientific temper are being targeted.

Mr. Shamseer said that the Constitution also guaranteed right to logical thinking. “However, we are living in an era where many aspects of the Constitution are being reduced to a scarecrow. The new generation should be educated about the Constitution,” he added.

Sahodaran Ayyappan was a visionary who brought about great changes in the cultural and contemporary lives of Kerala, observed Mr. Shamseer. He was delivering the inaugural address at the 134th birth anniversary celebrations of Sahodaran Ayyappan at Cherai near here on Tuesday.

He said that Sahodaran Ayyappan was among the renaissance leaders who strived towards freeing the Kerala society from its ritualistic dark days. He eliminated superstitions and replaced them with logical thinking and scientific temper.

Mr. Shamseer dubbed Sahodaran Ayyappan as a real renaissance leader who worked towards reforming lifeless and dangerous ideas and making a casteless and classless new society.

Mr. Shamseer handed over this year’s Sahodaran Ayyappan Literary Award to the author of the biographical work Ammayude Orma Pusthakam Madhavan Puracherry.

Sahodaran Ayyappan Memorial chairman S. Sarma presided. K.N. Unnikrishnan, MLA, was the chief guest.