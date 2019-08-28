Shallow draft may wreck water transport

The heavy deposit of mud, sludge, and even huge logs of wood in the Periyar in two successive floods is threatening to throw water transport into disarray.

The situation is especially grim along the boat jetties at Mattancherry, Mulavukad, Varappuzha, and Eloor. In fact, the State Water Transport Department (SWTD) had not been operating services to the Mattancherry boat jetty but turning away from the embarkation jetty ahead of it for the past one year.

“It was found that there was draft of only one-and-a-half metres in a 25-metre radius around the Mattancherry boat jetty, whereas our steel boats with capacity for 100 passengers need draft of at least 2.50 metres to approach the jetty. Eight of our boats had their propellers and radars damaged owing to lack of depth following which it was decided to suspend services to the jetty,” said M. Sujith, traffic superintendent, SWTD, Ernakulam region.

The Irrigation Department was told about the area that needs to be dredged for improving the draft over a month ago after a joint inspection by officials of the SWTD and the Irrigation Department following a high-level meeting convened to discuss the issue. Besides, the Irrigation Department is likely to be aided by its hydrographic survey wing in identifying areas that need improved draft with the assistance of satellite imagery.

However, a senior official of the department said that other than a general expression of concern about mud deposit affecting the draft, “the SWTD is yet to make specific demands on the areas that need dredging. Only then could we draw up an estimate and get it sanctioned.” SWTD sources also complained that the Irrigation Department had been demanding funds for dredging though the SWTD hardly had any allocation under that head.

Since last year’s floods, there had been numerous occasions when SWTD boats had their propellers, shafts, and radars damaged after hitting deposits of mud and heavy woods washed down by floodwaters near boat jetties. Even a minor deviation from the boat channel while approaching the jetties with such deposits could damage the boats, besides increasing the probability of accidents.

“We try to somewhat overcome the challenge by engaging experienced hands in operating boats to avert such deviations. The problem is when less experienced men replace them,” said Mr. Sujith.