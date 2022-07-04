Shaj Kiran to appear before ED

Shaj Kiran, whom Swapna Suresh, the accused in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case, had alleged was the emissary of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, will appear before the Directorate of Enforcement, on Tuesday.

In his reply to the summons issued by the directorate, Shaj Kiran said he was in Wayanad and would appear before the agency on Tuesday with the documents available with him. He also offered to produce the documents available with him if given a breathing time.

The directorate had issued him notice on the basis of the statements of Swapna Suresh that he had asked her to withdraw the allegations made against the Chief Minister and others. The directorate may probe money trail in the case. Swapna didn’t turn up before the directorate on Monday.