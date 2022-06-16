Shaj Kiran and friend quizzed

Shaj Kiran, whom the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh alleged was the emissary of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and his friend Ibrahim were grilled here on Wednesday for close to six hours by a police team from Thiruvananthapuram probing a conspiracy case against Swapna.

Going into the interrogation, Shaj told the media that there was a conspiracy to trap him and that he would share with the investigation team everything he knows about the case. He alleged that the audio clips released by Swapna were doctored.

Shaj and Ibrahim had gone to Tamil Nadu shortly after Swapna accused him of being the emissary send to get her withdraw her statements against the Chief Minister. He had said that his trip to Tamil Nadu was to recover certain videos on his phone which he claimed were crucial evidence against Swapna.

The police summoned Shaj after he returned to Kerala as part of the probe into his potential link with Swapna and the alleged conspiracy. The police also reportedly asked him about the audio clips released by Swapna.