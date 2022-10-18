Shafi butchered Elanthoor victims with sharp weapons, say police

ADVERTISEMENT

Preliminary investigations suggest that Mohammed Shafi aka Rasheed, the key accused in the suspected human sacrifices, had butchered the two victims with sharp weapons, according to District Police Chief (Kochi City) C.H. Nagaraju.

Speaking to the media, he dispelled rumours of potential organ trafficking being behind the murders, saying that mere common sense suggested that organ harvesting could not take place in unhygienic and unsterilised conditions. Social media has been rife with such rumours for the past few days.

However, Mr. Nagaraju said Shafi might have used organ trade as a ruse to further influence the other accused, Bhagaval Singh and wife Laila. In fact, he has fabricated many stories towards achieving his goal, and they need not be true.

The police have not come across any evidence suggesting that there was anyone behind Shafi. Having said that, no stone will be left unturned in getting to the bottom of the truth, he said.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) continued evidence collection with Shafi on Tuesday as well. He was taken near Krishna Hospital on Chittoor Road here and other neighbouring areas where he had allegedly met Padma before taking her to Elanthoor.

On storing body parts of the victims in the refrigerator, Mr. Nagaraju said it was being investigated. The evidence collection has thrown up many details. Blood samples collected during the process are being tested. The primary objective is proving the murder, the motive, and the preparations using scientific and cyber evidence collected, he said.

The police are also probing the fake social media accounts of the prime accused, Muhammed Shafi, since his Facebook account was pivotal in trapping the other accused. Mr. Nagaraju, however, declined to reveal further details. Neither did he divulge the scientific analysis of mobile phones in police custody.

He said that the accused were telling a lot of stories, which the police were trying to corroborate. The post-mortem procedures remain yet to be completed.

Mr. Nagaraju said that more evidence collection with the accused needed to be done, including at Elanthoor.

The same team is investigating both the murders under separate investigating officers. Suspicious missing cases will be further investigated though SIT probing the murders will look into such cases only if the accused seem connected to it.