Titles issued by former tahsildar were not forged: govt. tells HC

The State government on Tuesday informed the Kerala High Court that the land titles issued by former Devikulam Additional Tahsildar M.I. Ravindran, in Idukki district were not forged and that they were granted only to the eligible persons.

The submission was made by the government when a writ petition against the encroachments and illegal constructions in Munnar and other parts of Idukki came up for hearing.

The government, however, submitted that the the former tahsildar had issued the titles without following the procedure. These titles were distributed at a special function held for the purpose. The government hadn’t in fact cancelled the title because the persons who received the title were legally entitled to.

The court was also informed that a CBI inquiry into the allegations of forged titles were not required. The government was willing to appoint a special team to look into the allegation of issue of bogus titles in Idukki district. The government had initiated appropriate action against those officers who went out of their way to help the encroachers of government land. Action had also been taken against the encroachers.

