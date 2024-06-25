GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Titles issued by former tahsildar were not forged: govt. tells HC

Updated - June 25, 2024 08:06 pm IST

Published - June 25, 2024 08:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government on Tuesday informed the Kerala High Court that the land titles issued by former Devikulam Additional Tahsildar M.I. Ravindran, in Idukki district were not forged and that they were granted only to the eligible persons.

The submission was made by the government when a writ petition against the encroachments and illegal constructions in Munnar and other parts of Idukki came up for hearing.

The government, however, submitted that the the former tahsildar had issued the titles without following the procedure. These titles were distributed at a special function held for the purpose. The government hadn’t in fact cancelled the title because the persons who received the title were legally entitled to.

The court was also informed that a CBI inquiry into the allegations of forged titles were not required. The government was willing to appoint a special team to look into the allegation of issue of bogus titles in Idukki district. The government had initiated appropriate action against those officers who went out of their way to help the encroachers of government land. Action had also been taken against the encroachers.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.