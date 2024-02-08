SFIO asked to probe CMRL financial dealings and submit report in eight months, Centre tells HC

February 08, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Kochi

Inspectors and investigation officers have been appointed by the Director, Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), to investigate into the affairs of the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL), Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Limited (KSIDC) and Exalogic Solutions Pvt. Ltd. owned by T. Veena, daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and directed to submit a report within eight months, the Union government has informed the Kerala High Court.

The affidavit filed through senior Union government counsel R.V. Sreejith said that the SFIO had been asked to probe the affairs of the three companies as the Centre had formed an opinion under Section 212(1)(a) and (c) of the Companies Act that an investigation by the SFIO had to be conducted. The affidavit pointed out that the SFIO was empowered to appoint inspectors and investigation officers under Section 212(1) and 212(4) of the Act to investigate the affairs of a company.

The affidavit was filed on Thursday in response to a High Court directive in a case filed by Shone George seeking an SFIO probe into the alleged illegal financial dealings between the CMRL and Ms. Veena and a few politicians.