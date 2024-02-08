GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SFIO asked to probe CMRL financial dealings and submit report in eight months, Centre tells HC

Affidavit filed in response to a HC directive in a case filed by Shone George seeking SFIO probe into ‘illegal dealings’ between CMRL, T. Veena, and a few politicians

February 08, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Kochi

The Hindu Bureau

Inspectors and investigation officers have been appointed by the Director, Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), to investigate into the affairs of the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL), Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Limited (KSIDC) and Exalogic Solutions Pvt. Ltd. owned by T. Veena, daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and directed to submit a report within eight months, the Union government has informed the Kerala High Court.

The affidavit filed through senior Union government counsel R.V. Sreejith said that the SFIO had been asked to probe the affairs of the three companies as the Centre had formed an opinion under Section 212(1)(a) and (c) of the Companies Act that an investigation by the SFIO had to be conducted. The affidavit pointed out that the SFIO was empowered to appoint inspectors and investigation officers under Section 212(1) and 212(4) of the Act to investigate the affairs of a company.

The affidavit was filed on Thursday in response to a High Court directive in a case filed by Shone George seeking an SFIO probe into the alleged illegal financial dealings between the CMRL and Ms. Veena and a few politicians.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.