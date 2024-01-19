SFI unit secretary attacked at Maharaja’s College

January 19, 2024 04:47 am | Updated 04:48 am IST - KOCHI

The simmering tension that had been prevailing at Maharaja’s College between student outfits over the past more than a week reached a flashpoint after Students Federation of India (SFI) unit secretary Abdul Nasar P.A. was stabbed allegedly by members of the Fraternity Movement on the campus on Wednesday midnight.

The incident brought back tragic memories of the murder of Abhimanyu M., an SFI activist and second year graduate student, in a clash between members of the SFI and the Campus Front, the student wing of the Popular Front of India, in the midnight of July 2, 2018. Nasar was initially rushed to the Ernakulam General Hospital from where he was referred to the Medical Trust Hospital where he was brought around 3 a.m.

The Central police have registered a case against 19 persons on charges under IPC Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons and means), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the first information report (FIR), activists of both the Fraternity Movement and the Kerala Students Union (KSU) carried out the attack for lodging complaints and staging protest against them. The victim was stopped by the accused and attacked near the college central circle and chemistry lab. He was then slashed with knives and beaten up with wooden planks and iron rods. A flash of knife at his throat by the first accused would have caused death had the victim not blocked it with his hands, said the FIR.

“Two accused, one each from the Fraternity Movement and the KSU remain admitted in hospital. They will be taken into custody as soon as they are discharged,” said Central police sources.

Another case has been registered in connection with the skirmish at the General Hospital between those who had rushed Nasser and suspected Fraternity Movement members who had also gone to the hospital for treatment. The case was registered under the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act after a duty doctor at the hospital complained about the incident.

The incident comes a day after the SFI staged a protest on the campus after a faculty member of the Department of Arabic was allegedly assaulted by a member of the Fraternity Movement. The college authorities received a complaint from Nisamudheen K.M., Assistant Professor and staff advisor in charge of the college union, seeking action against those concerned. A few students affiliated to the Fraternity Movement also lodged a complaint against the faculty member alleging that he was showing leniency to the SFI while ignoring the other student organisations on the campus. Earlier this week, KSU and SFI activists had also clashed on the campus.

Meanwhile, the hospital authorities confirmed that Nasser’s condition was stable. He has a fracture on his hand, while the wounds seemed to have been caused by something crude like beer bottle need only stitches, they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT