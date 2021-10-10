SFI members prevent removal of wood from Maharaja’s College campus

A felled tree on the Maharaja’s College campus in Kochi.

KOCHI

10 October 2021 19:33 IST

Members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) unit of Maharaja’s College on Sunday prevented the removal of a truckload of wood from trees cut down on the campus.

According to K. Raju, president of the Maharaja’s SFI unit, a lorry was found transporting wood under suspicious circumstances. Mr. Raju said when the SFI activists asked for proof, no papers were produced to prove that the wood was being removed with the knowledge of the authorities as the trees on the campus were auctioned off after bids were invited.

The lorry was prevented from moving the wood out of the campus. Principal Mathew George said he informed the City Central Police about the development. He said he was not in the know of the development initially, and the issue would be looked into closely on Monday. He said a tree that had grown into the neighbouring Kerala Water Authority compound had been cut down more than a year ago.

The SFI president said the students had demanded that the authorities cut down trees that posed grave danger to those on the campus.