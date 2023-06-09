HamberMenu
SFI leader’s complaint of conspiracy: police form special team

June 09, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi city police have formed a special investigation team led by the Assistant Commissioner of the district Crime Branch to probe the complaint of conspiracy lodged by Students Federation of India (SFI) State secretary P.M. Arsho regarding the controversy in which he was declared as passed in an exam that he never wrote.

Talking to mediapersons on Friday, District Police Chief (Kochi City) K. Sethu Raman said the new SIT would be led by District Crime Branch Assistant Commissioner Pious George. He said a case had been registered after receiving the complaint.

Mr. Arsho lodged the complaint with State Police Chief Anil Kant who forwarded it to the Kochi City police.

Mr. Sethu Raman said since the investigation was under way more details could not be divulged at the moment.

