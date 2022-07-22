SFI leader Arsho granted interim bail

He was accused of attempting to murder a lawyer

Students Federation of India (SFI) State secretary P.M. Arsho was granted interim bail by the Kerala High Court to write examinations scheduled between July 23 and August 3.

The court imposed bail conditions that he shall not threaten, coerce, or intimidate the de facto complainant and witnesses in the case and not to interfere in the investigation against him.

Arsho is the second accused in a criminal case investigated by the Town North police station, Ernakulam. He was accused of attempting to murder a lawyer. He had been in jail since June 12.

The counsel for the complainant opposed the bail application and argued that no leniency shall be shown to Arsho who had violated the earlier bail conditions and got himself involved in 12 other criminal cases.

Issuing the interim bail order, a single judge of the Kerala High Court asked Arsho to execute a bond of ₹50,000 with two solvent sureties, each for the like sum to the satisfaction of the jurisdictional magistrate.

The court directed that Arsho should not get involved in any other crime. He was warned that involvement in any other crime would be a reason for cancellation of bail.

He was asked not to enter the limits of Ernakulam district except for writing examinations.

The student leader had produced before court the hall ticket of the examinations which he was supposed to attend.