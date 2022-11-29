SFI, KSU claim victory in college union elections in Ernakulam

November 29, 2022 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) claimed majority in college union elections held in colleges affiliated to Mahatma Gandhi University in Ernakulam on Tuesday.

The SFI won all the seats in the election at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam. The federation claimed to have bagged majority in nearly 40 colleges in the district. Some colleges on the list included Government Law College, Ernakulam; Cochin College; Aquinas College, Palluruthy; Government Sanskrit College, Thripunitura; RLV College of Music and Fine Arts, Thripunitura; St. George College, Muvattupuzha; BPC College, Piravom; MA College, Kothamangalam; SNM College, Maliankara, and Government College, Vypeen.

The KSU claimed victory in Sacred Heart College, Thevara; Sree Sankara College, Kalady; Union Christian College, Aluva; Nirmala College, Muvattupuzha; Bharata Mata College, Thrikkakara and Choondi; Government College, Manimalakunnu; St. Paul’s College, Kalamassery; MES College, Marampilly, and KMEA College, Pookattupady.