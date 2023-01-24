HamberMenu
SFI Kerala State secretary Arsho’s bail cancelled

January 24, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The bail granted to Students’ Federation of India (SFI) State secretary P.M. Arsho was cancelled by the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Ernakulam, after it was found that the student leader had violated bail conditions. Arsho failed to comply with the bail condition that he would appear before the investigation officer in the case on all Saturdays. With the court cancelling the bail, the accused will be arrested again. Arsho was arraigned as an accused in an attempt to murder case.

