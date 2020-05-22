Kochi

SFI donates WISK to Tirur District Hospital

Students Federation of India (SFI) workers at MES College of Engineering, Kuttippuram, developed a walk-in sample kiosk (WISK) for mass collection of samples from people with symptoms of COVID-19.

They donated the WISK cabin to Government District Hospital at Tirur. It cost them ₹50,000. The students claimed that no other student body in the country had made such a direct contribution in the nation’s fight against COVID-19.

Inspired by the models developed in Korea, the students took three weeks to fabricate a WISK of their own. They said the tests could be safely done in two minutes.

The SFI alumni of the college donated the fund required for making the kiosk. Muhsin Mustafa, Mohammed Shaluf, Jaseem V.C., Hafiz V.J., and Habil Akbar were among the fabricators.

SFI national president V.P. Sanu handed over the kiosk to District Hospital Superintendent Baby Lakshmi. SFI district secretary K.A. Sakeer, district president E. Afsal, State committee member M. Sajad, and district vice president Muzammil were among those were present.

