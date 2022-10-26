SFI demands apology from Cusat faculty member

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 26, 2022 21:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Students’ Federation of India (SFI) activists staged a protest against the Head of the Department of Polymer Science at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) here on Wednesday alleging that he had posted a derogatory message on social media against the 23-year-old woman who was killed by a youth in Kannur on Saturday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The protesting students demanded an apology from Dr. Prasanth Raghavan, alleging that he had posted a message that justified the act by the jilted lover on the grounds that she had ditched him. The unit wing of the federation on the campus blamed the faculty member for portraying the victim in bad light.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app