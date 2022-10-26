SFI demands apology from Cusat faculty member

ADVERTISEMENT

Students’ Federation of India (SFI) activists staged a protest against the Head of the Department of Polymer Science at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) here on Wednesday alleging that he had posted a derogatory message on social media against the 23-year-old woman who was killed by a youth in Kannur on Saturday.

The protesting students demanded an apology from Dr. Prasanth Raghavan, alleging that he had posted a message that justified the act by the jilted lover on the grounds that she had ditched him. The unit wing of the federation on the campus blamed the faculty member for portraying the victim in bad light.