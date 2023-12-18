ADVERTISEMENT

SFI activists stage ‘poster protests’ against Governor at Maharaja’s College

December 18, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

SFI activists at Maharaja’s College making banners protesting against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Activists of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) put up banners and posters against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, and Sree Sankara College, Kalady, on Monday.

A banner put up in Malayalam at the entrance to the college read: “Mr. Khan, Kerala is not your ancestral property.” The activists also placed banners on the campus and near various departments in protest against the directive by Mr. Khan to remove posters set up on the Calicut University campus on Sunday.

ALSO READ
Kerala Governor renounces police protection, ventures into crowded S.M. Street in Kozhikode amid stand-off with State Govt.

SFI activists blamed the Governor for allegedly attempting to foster Sangh Parivar agenda on campuses. They also alleged that he was trying to scuttle democratic forms of protests, including putting up banners and posters. The posters at Maharaja’s College referred to Mr. Khan as a ‘Sanghi Chancellor’ while asking him to leave the State. Similar posters were also visible at Sree Sankara College.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Governor trying to disrupt peace in State: CM

SFI unit members at Maharaja’s College said they would continue peaceful protests against the Chancellor’s efforts to nominate members of the Sangh Parivar to university bodies. The college authorities said they need not intervene in the issue of putting up posters and banners against the Governor as it was done by members of a student organisation. Such banners had been put up by various students’ organisations on the campus, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US