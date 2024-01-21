GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SFI activists arrested

January 21, 2024 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Central Police arrested two Students Federation of India (SFI) activists in connection with the clashes that occurred at the Maharaja’s College in Kochi during the past week.

The arrested persons have been identified as Prajith Babu, 27, and Ashish Anand, 26, district president and district vice president respectively of the SFI. They were arrested in connection with the cases registered for allegedly assualting activists of Kerala Students Union (KSU) and Fraternity Movement, and damaging hospital machinery and obstructing staff on duty at Ernakulam General Hospital.

