Seychelles Naval vessel calls at Kochi

Seychelles People's Defence Force Ship Zoroaster at the Kochi harbour on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Seychelles People’s Defence Force Ship Zoroaster is on a goodwill visit to Kochi on January 25 and 26. 2. The ship was received by senior Indian naval officers on Tuesday.

Zoroaster is a Fast Attack Craft constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders Engineering, Kolkata, and was presented to Seychelles in 2021.

The ship had visited Kochi during her maiden passage to the Seychelles in March, 2021. The ship will depart for Visakhapatnam on Wednesday to take part in the multilateral exercise Milan-22.


