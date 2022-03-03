Sexual assault: preliminary probe against Kochi-based tattooist

Police receive no complaint against him

Having failed to receive even a single complaint of sexual excesses against a city-based tattooist that literally took social media by storm, the Kochi City police were forced to register a preliminary enquiry (PE) at the Cheranalloor police station on Thursday.

The 18-year-old girl whose social media post about the alleged sexual assault had triggered a flurry of similar allegations against the tattooist on Wednesday, backed out from making a formal complaint.

“We had approached the girl asking her to lodge a complaint, and she said she would get back after consulting her parents. Eventually, they chose not to lodge a complaint. So, we decided to register a PE, which could be converted into a first information report [FIR], if we receive a complaint at some point,” said C.H. Nagaraju, District Police Chief (Kochi City).

It was in tune with a circular issued by the State police headquarters. The PE can be converted into an FIR in the event of evidence relating to the cognizable offence surfaces during its course.

The police are also on the lookout for the tattooist, since he could be brought in for questioning even in the absence of an FIR. His studio remains closed, and he is at large, they said.

The police hope that the women who revealed on social media about the alleged atrocities will be emboldened and come forward with complaints at some point. Even an email or a phone call would do, the police said.

The girl had shared her harrowing experience of the alleged sexual assault at the hands of the tattooist a week ago. Her post, originally made on Reddit, was later shared on Instagram and had since then gone viral. Several other women followed suit shortly thereafter, both anonymously and in public, putting the tattooist with thousands of followers on Instagram and many celebrity clients in the dock.