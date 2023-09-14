Sexual assault of minor girl: police take accused to crime scene for evidence collection

September 14, 2023 08:33 am | Updated 09:22 am IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam Rural police probing the sexual assault of an eight-year-old migrant girl in Edayappuram took the accused, Crystal Raj, to the crime scene for evidence collection on Wednesday.

Initially, he was taken to the spot where he had allegedly sexually abused the victim. He took the police to a motor shed in the middle of a paddy field about 350 metres off the road where he had allegedly abused the victim.

Forensic and fingerprint experts examined the shed thoroughly and collected evidence. Swab found on the floor of the shed was also examined.

Later, the accused was taken along the route he had taken the victim after the abuse and he showed them the spot where he had abandoned her. She was abandoned near a wall alongside the paddy field after which he had fled.

Later, the accused was taken to beneath the Marthanda Varma bridge from where he was nabbed.

Earlier, a large crowd had gathered at Edayappuram knowing about the evidence collection and a protest raged against the accused. The victim’s father and a relative had also come to the spot though they could not see the accused. Anticipating the public protest, the police had made extensive security arrangements. The accused will be returned to judicial custody on September 18.

A team led by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar, DySP P. Prasad and Aluva inspector M.M. Manjudas led the evidence collection.