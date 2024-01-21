ADVERTISEMENT

Sexual assault case: survivor’s mother petitions Chief Minister

January 21, 2024 11:55 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - KOCHI

Ernakulam Rural police have issued a lookout notice against P.G. Manu, a former senior government pleader

The Hindu Bureau

Close on the heels of the Ernakulam Rural police issuing a lookout notice against Adv. P.G. Manu, a former senior government pleader who had been charged with sexual assault on a woman who had approached him seeking legal advice, the woman’s mother has petitioned the Chief Minister citing how they have become ‘procedural victims’ after they filed the case.

She cited how their life turned miserable after reporting the incident to the police, alleging that they were being harassed and intimidated. Groups of people were visiting their locality and workplace and threatening them, while there were attempts to ram vehicles into them.

Lookout notice against absconding lawyer

In addition, the victim was being ‘slut shamed’ by the police and health professionals whom they had to interact with as part of the probe into the case. The victim, who was a rank holder, is undergoing treatment to overcome the trauma caused by the sexual assault and events that she had to encounter after reporting the matter to the police, she alleged in the letter.

The Puthen Cruz Police had charged Manu, a resident of Ramamangalam village, with, among other offences, rape, outraging modesty of a woman, criminal intimidation and provisions of the IT Act.

