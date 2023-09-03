Sexual assault case registered against physician in Kochi

September 03, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam Central Police have registered a case against a physician who had been working at the Ernakulam General Hospital in 2019, on a complaint by a young doctor that she was molested by him when she was a house surgeon at the hospital that year.

The case has been registered under Section 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code against G. Manoj, a general physician.

The police had on Saturday requested the complainant, who is currently settled abroad, to submit her statement to initiate a probe. She had sent an email to the Director of Health Services and the hospital superintendent a few days ago, alleging that the senior doctor, who was co-ordinator of the house-surgency programme at the hospital at the time of the alleged incident, had molested her in 2019. The hospital authorities forwarded it to the police.

Prior to this, the woman had narrated the alleged incident through a social media post. She alleged that the senior doctor, who was then head of the department of General Medicine, had groped her and tried to kiss her forcibly in his private consultation room outside the hospital quarters, when she went there to make an official complaint against a senior consultant.

The woman, who had reportedly shared her ordeal with her colleagues, had stated that she had not lodged a complaint against the senior doctor in 2019, fearing that it might affect her internship certification process. She said no action had been taken against the doctor in 2019, although she had complained to the higher-ups of the hospital.

