Sexual assault case: police to record woman doctor’s statement

September 02, 2023 - KOCHI

Ernakulam Central Police have requested the woman doctor, who lodged a complaint of sexual harassment against a senior doctor, to submit her statement as part of initiating a probe into the incident that reportedly occurred at the Ernakulam General Hospital in 2019.

“As the doctor is settled abroad, we have requested her through email to submit her response to the complaint lodged by the superintendent of the hospital on September 1. A case will be registered based on her statement,” the police said.

The hospital authorities had initiated action after she sent an email to the Director of Health Services and the superintendent, alleging that the senior doctor had sexually harassed her during her house surgency period at the hospital in 2019.

The doctor had initially revealed the alleged incident through a social media post. She alleged that the senior doctor, who was then head of the Department of General Medicine, had groped her and tried to kiss her forcibly in his consultation room. He was the co-ordinator of the house surgency programme at the time of the alleged incident.