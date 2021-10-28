Sexual abuse survivor alleges harassment at medical college

KOCHI

28 October 2021 22:54 IST

Another former employee levels abuse charge against Monson

The survivor of the sexual abuse case registered against the self-styled antique dealer, Monson Mavunkal, has reportedly alleged harassment by doctors at the Government Medical College, Kalamasserry, where she was taken for medical examination on Wednesday.

Medical College authorities, however, flatly denied the allegation, stating that it was in fact one of the two doctors entrusted with the examination, who complained about being hindered from discharging her duty after the survivor was whisked away abruptly before completing the process.

The Crime Branch (CB), which had taken over the case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on a complaint by the daughter of Monson’s former employee, had initially taken the survivor to the Aluva Taluk Hospital on Wednesday afternoon. However, in the absence of a gynaecologist there, she was taken to the Government Medical College around 1 p.m.

Advertising

Advertising

The allegations are that the doctors raised unnecessary questions and accused her of framing Monson in the case besides locking her up in a room.

Medical College authorities, however, said that all the procedures in connection with the medical examination of a sexual abuse survivor were complied with. In such cases, collecting the history of the survivor was a standard procedure, which may prove critical during the trial when doctors would be called to explain the findings. “The door was closed since a woman was being examined. There was only one complaint in the whole episode and that was from the doctor about not being allowed to discharge the duty fully. The survivor was whisked away on the ground that she has to be produced before the magistrate. Besides, there are 100-odd CCTVs in the medical college campus and hence it is not easy to hide anything,” medical college sources said.

Later, the magistrate directed the Crime Branch officials to conduct her medical examination at the Ernakulam General Hospital.

The survivor then turned up at the Kalamasserry police station around 7 p.m. reportedly to complain about her alleged experience at the medical college. However, the police asked her to come the next day on the ground that there was no woman official to collect her statement. However, her statement wasn’t taken on Thursday either as the Kalamassery police said that she had not turned up.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch has registered another case against Monson after another former employee levelled sexual abuse charge against him. Monson allegedly sexually abused her on several occasions and stopped her from revealing it with threats of bodily harm and video clips.