Sexual abuse of student: three teachers arrested for failing to report incident

November 22, 2022 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hill Palace police probing the alleged sexual abuse of a Plus One student by a teacher in Tripunithura on Tuesday arrested three teachers, including the Principal of the school, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for failing to report the offence.

The arrested were identified as Sivakala, 53, the principal hailing from Thiruvananthapuram; Shylaja, 55, of Brahmamangalam, and Joseph, 52, of Panangad. All three were produced before a magistrate. They were later granted bail.

The move comes close on the heels of the arrest of the prime accused, Kiran Karunakaran, 43, of Pattimattom, on Monday. The alleged incident happened on October 16.

According to the police, the accused allegedly sexually abused the survivor near Chithrapuzha bridge while taking her home on his scooter from Ponnurnni where the sub-district interschool arts fest was being held. The girl hailed from a financially backward family and the accused volunteered to take her to the arts fest venue and back ensuring her safety.

The accused had gone into hiding soon after the girl filed a police complaint. The police tracked his location as soon as he switched on his mobile phone. He was eventually nabbed from Nagercoil.

The survivor later revealed her ordeal to her friends who alerted the teachers. However, the teachers, allegedly fearing that it would tarnish the school’s reputation, did not immediately report the matter to the Child Welfare Committee or the police.

This has led protests by the students alleging inaction on the part of the school authorities. The accused was eventually arrested after a special team led by Hill Palace CI V. Gopakumar.