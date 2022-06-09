Sex education prioritised under ORC as POCSO cases surge

Resource persons identified for conducting sessions in schools

Alarmed by the rising number of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in the district, the Our Responsibility to Children (ORC) project under the Women and Child Development department has prioritised sex education as one of the focus areas during this academic year.

Resource persons have been identified for conducting sex education sessions in schools covered under the project. The district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) feels that creating awareness about the POCSO Act is as important as sex education considering the increasing number of adolescent children getting into physical affairs only to be portrayed as victims and abusers.

"Boys and girls should be made equally aware about the Act. Exposure through mobile phones and the Internet adds another layer of vulnerability leading to sexual experiments. Cyber vulnerability of children should also be a focus area," said Bitty Joseph, Chairperson, CWC, Ernakulam.

That in many instances victims don't even realise that they are being abused is one of the reasons for offering sex education and awareness about the POCSO Act under the ORC.

The ORC, which was launched in the district in 2015, aims at identifying and mapping vulnerable children and making psycho-social interventions through capacity development programmes. "The ORC is now being implemented in 30 schools in the district under the supervision of the District Child Protection Unit. Originally restricted to high schools, higher secondary and vocational higher secondary schools, the project has been expanded to upper primary schools with the aim of detecting vulnerabilities at an early age in this academic year," said Rinju Joy, psychologist associated with the ORC.

Puppet show

As part of rolling out need-based programmes, the ORC proposes to provide self-defence training to 150 students and provide them with a resource kit of school accessories. Besides, children will be given training in puppetry by experts in a three-day long camp to be held at two government high schools in Vadattupara and Pinnavoorkudy. At the end of the camp, children will stage a puppet show based on child rights.

Smart 40 Camps in which life-skill training is imparted to 30 vulnerable students with the help of 10 peer mentors and similar camps for students and inmates of government child care homes will also be held as part of the project. Efforts are also on to convert the ‘I Know My Child’ cards to be filled by teachers under the ORC into an online tool supported by a dedicated software so that details of children will be easily accessible despite the change in teachers.

“Students identified with severe problems in the cards are referred to the ORC district resource centre, where the services of a psychiatrist, clinical psychologist, psychologist, speech therapist and a special educator are available. Those with mild and moderate problems are tended to through the school-based capacity development programmes,” said Ms. Joy.