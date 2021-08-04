Sewage outlets into two canals in city to be closed in six months

Kochi

04 August 2021 00:50 IST

Drive to check faecal contamination in Thevara-Perandoor, Edappally canals

The sewage outlets into the Thevara-Perandoor and Edappally canals from households and commercial establishments will be closed in six months to check the alarming levels of faecal contamination in both the waterbodies

The decision to close all the sewage outlets was recommended by a joint committee comprising officials of the district administration, Kochi Corporation, State Pollution Control Board and Greater Cochin Development Authority in a case related to the alarming levels of faecal contamination in both the canals.

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal had taken suo motu notice of the report titled ‘Faecal contamination high in Perandoor, Edappally canals’ published in The Hindu on January 28.

Advertising

Advertising

The report had revealed that the total coliform count, indicating faecal contamination, had exceeded the maximum permissible limits by 160 and 96 times respectively in the canals owing to unauthorised sewage dumping. The tribunal had asked the implementing authorities to come up with short-term and long-term measures to resolve the issue. The Kochi Corporation has launched a sanitation survey involving its health inspectors and officers to identify the sewage outlets into the canals. The teams will find out the sanitation issues in the slums along the canals.

The rapid survey will be held in wards 32, 33, 34, 55, 56, 58, 59, 60, 63, 64, 65, 69, 70, 71, 72, and 73 along the Thevara-Perandoor canal while the wards covered along the Edappally canal include 36, 37, 41, 42, 46, 47, 48, 49 and 50.

The possibilities of constructing a new decentralised sewage treatment plant along the canal bank will be identified.

It will be implemented along with the other ongoing major projects in the city, including the Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System (IURWTS) scheme proposed by the government for restoration of six major canals including Edappally canal, Thevara-Perandoor canal, Chilavannoor canal, Thevara canal, Market canal and Konthuruthy canal.

A preliminary report submitted by the joint committee after visiting a section of the Thevara-Perandoor canal stated that they could not spot the outlets owing to the high flood level at the Thevara canal-Kochi lake mouth portion.

Several outlets were seen open into the canal in Indira Nagar near Panampilly Nagar. This included storm drainage as well. The exact number of outlets will be clear after the sanitation survey. The joint inspection of the canal stretches will continue in the coming days, it said.