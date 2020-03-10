Sewage issue: Marine Drive flats directed to get PCB nod

The State Pollution Control Board has informed the Kerala High Court that eight apartments located along Marine Drive had been asked to obtain the consent of the board for connecting their drains to the common sewage treatment plant (STP) operated by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) at Marine Drive.

Report submitted

In a report submitted to the High Court, the board pointed out that the buildings had been issued notices in this regard. The buildings which had not obtained GCDA’s consent before connecting their drains to the common STP had also been asked to apply for approval. The PCB submitted that high-rise buildings with more than 2,000-sq.m-area needed to obtain the consent of the board before connecting their drains to the STP.

The report was filed in response to a writ petition seeking directives to take measures for the proper upkeep of Marine Drive.