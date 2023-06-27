Several roads in Kochi have bollards obstructing movement of wheelchairs

June 27, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - KOCHI

A large number of footpaths in the city have bollards fixed on them, blocking the movement of wheelchair-bound persons.

A quick drive through the city roads reveals that small gaps have been provided between bollards in some places. However, a few other roads have these sturdy concrete poles, painted in yellow, completely blocking road access for the disabled.

The State Commissionerate for Persons with Disabilities had the other day served notices on all the six corporations asking them to remove bollards that obstructed the movement of wheelchair-bound people. S.H. Panchapakesan, the State Commissioner, issued notices as part of a suo moto action taken following a media report on the hardships faced by a wheelchair-bound person in Kozhikode.

The Commissioner had asked the civic bodies to respond to the notices within a week.

Sources at Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML), the agency that constructed smart roads in the city as part of the Smart City project, said that bollards were installed leaving space in between them to ensure smooth passage of wheelchairs. Abraham Madamakkal Road, Shanmugham Road, Park Avenue Road, Durbar Hall Road, and Banerji Road were developed as smart roads under the project. CSML had also improved 44 other roads in the city.

Even on smart roads, bollards were provided on the flanks of pathways where tact tiles were laid. Tact tiles are laid to provide assistance to visually challenged people. Bollards were sparingly provided on other roads in areas where vehicles could enter footpaths, they said.