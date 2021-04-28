Several directives issued to corpn. on waste management, says PCB

Kochi

‘Civic body’s contention nowhere near facts’

The State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has denied the position taken by the Kochi Corporation that it had not received any directions to practice source-level treatment of waste.

The board observed that the contention by the corporation that it had not been reminded about the mismanagement of solid waste was nowhere near the facts and it amounted to utter negligence towards the directions of the State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) on Solid Waste Management constituted by the National Level Monitoring Committee.

The Secretary of the Corporation had mentioned in a recent reply sent to the board on the issue of unscientific treatment of solid waste that no directions were ever given to the civic body to practice source-level treatment of waste.

The minutes of the SLMC meetings clearly showed that the corporation was advised to manage solid waste irrespective of the facilities that they had proposed for its management. The civic body was bound to comply with the Municipal Solid Waste Rules, 2000 till 2016 and the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 afterwards. It was pertinent to note that the corporation was not able to practice scientific management of solid waste at Brahmapuram though the board had issued specific directions based on the orders issued by the Principal and Southern Benches of the National Green Tribunal, it said.

On the claims by the corporation that the septage treatment plant at Brahmapuram was functioning, the board clarified that an inspection held in May last year by a surveillance team representing its regional office had revealed that only a limited quantity of effluent was reaching the plant as per the official records. The plant was not functioning even during the visit of the chairman of the SLMC. The untreated effluent was being discharged to a nearby area, which is close to Chitrapuzha, identified as a critically-polluted stretch by the Central Pollution Control Board.

The civic body had stated that the septage treatment plant had a capacity to store one lakh litres of septage at a time. The treatment of leachate would not be a problem even during monsoon, it had said.