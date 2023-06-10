ADVERTISEMENT

Seven-year-old killed after tree branch falls on him at Aluva

June 10, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A seven-year-old boy of Veliyathunadu in Alvua was killed after a long branch of a tree fell on him amid strong winds and rain on Saturday.

Abhinav of Karottuparambil, Millupadi, was playing with his friends Sachin, 7, and Adhidev Vinod, 8, on the Vellam Bhagavathi Temple premises at Veliyathunadu. Fire force personnel said the incident occurred around 12 noon.

The child, who suffered severe head injuries, was first taken to Karothukuzhi Hospital and later admitted to the intensive care unit of Rajagiri Hospital, Aluva. But he could not be saved. The condition of the other children is reported to be stable.

CONNECT WITH US