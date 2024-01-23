GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Seven students of Cusat bag OCPP Scholarship India

January 23, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Seven students of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) have bagged the Ocean Country Partnership Programme (OCPP) Scholarship India, hosted by the Association of Commonwealth Universities.

The scholarship, funded through the United Kingdom’s Blue Planet Fund, offers opportunity for students from India to undertake a fully funded master’s programme in marine science.

Those eligible for the scholarship include Ancy Joseph, M.FSc, Seafood Safety and Trade, School of Industrial Fisheries; Jiya K.J., M.Tech, Marine Biotechnology, National Centre for Aquatic Animal Health (NCAAH); Ananya P.R., M.Sc, Marine Biology, Marine Biology; Naveen S., M.Tech, Marine Biotechnology, NCAAH; Kumar Shreshtha, M.Tech, Marine Biotechnology, NCAAH; Aparna Sunilkumar, M.Sc, Marine Biology; and Anuradha Vishnuprasad, M.Tech, Marine Biotechnology, NCAAH, according to a release.

They will receive the full tuition fee for one year of study and an annual stipend of ₹36,000. The scholars will also be able to claim up to a maximum of ₹1 lakh each towards their research grant, says the release.

