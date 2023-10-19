Seven police officers suspended for alleged links with sand mining mafia

October 19, 2023 08:38 am | Updated 08:38 am IST - KOCHI

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar has suspended seven police officers for their alleged links with the sand mining mafia.

Those suspended pending inquiry include V.M. Ali (Kurupumpady), Manson P. Thomas (Angamaly), T.E. Ansar (Perumbavoor traffic), P.M. Sinaj (Aluva SP office), and Jeemon K. Pillai, T.S. Anish, and K.V. Shiju (Perumbavoor).

Ten policemen were transferred to various stations for their alleged association with the sand mining lobby. The officers were under secret surveillance after Mr. Kumar received information about their alleged links with the sand mining mafia.

The disciplinary action was taken after verifying their call records. Those involved in sand mining were also questioned. Stringent action will be taken against those having links with the sand mining mafia, according to Mr. Kumar.

