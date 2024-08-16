Seven persons arrested with 73 kg of ganja in two separate seizures in Ernakulam district

In one of the biggest seizures in recent times, the Ernakulam Rural police on August 15 (Thursday) seized 70 kg of ganja at Vazhakkulam near Perumbavoor and arrested five persons.

The arrested are Duryodan Khura, 34, Akshaya Labattiya, 20, Vidya Khudumbaga, 27, Harichandar Khushulia, 24, and Sudheer Digal, 26, all residents of Odisha.

A special team of the Perumbavoor Assistant Superintendent of Police and the Thadiyittaparambu police conducted the raid and nabbed the accused from near the Vazhakkulam post office. Ganja was found packed in 10 bags. The parcel was meant for delivery at a migrant workers’ camp at Perumbavoor, the police said. A tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena led to the seizure.

The accused had allegedly bought ganja for ₹3,000 a kg from Rayagada in Odisha. It was smuggled in by train on Thursday. The group had planned to deliver the consignment by changing vehicles and taking little-known bylanes to avert police checking. Duryodhan had worked in Perumbavoor for years and was familiar with the various roads.

The group was planning to sell the narcotic for anywhere between ₹25,000 and ₹30,000 per kg. The police have launched an investigation into the potential users as well.

Two arrested

In a separate incident, two women, also from Odisha, were arrested with 3 kg of ganja found hidden in their bags.

The arrested are Chandni Behra, 39, and Thapaswini Naik, 35. They were nabbed in a joint operation by the rural District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force and the Aluva police. They were nabbed from the Aluva railway station on their arrival from Odisha in the early hours of August 15 (Thursday). They had planned to sell ganja to migrant workers.

