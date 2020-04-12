Seven of 13 COVID-19 patients in Kozhikode cured

The number of people recovered from COVID-19 in Kozhikode district has gone up to seven, with one more person cured of the infection on Sunday.

Thirteen people from the district have so far tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Apart from this, two persons each from Kannur and Kasaragod too had been under treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital. Both the Kasaragod natives have recovered from the infection and discharged recently.

District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said in a release that 17,407 people are under observation here, including 34 at hospitals. Three people were discharged on Sunday. Of the 507 samples of suspected patients sent for lab tests, 474 are negative. The results of 16 samples are awaited.

Details of pets sought

Meanwhile, the Department of Animal Husbandry has sought details of pet birds and animals in the houses of COVID-19 patients or those under observation. Veterinary hospitals have been asked to provide guidelines to avoid transmission of the infection to animals. For details, contact district officer at 9447424619.