Seven more COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

Seven more were added to the list of COVID-19 cases in the district on Sunday, taking the total number of people under treatment to 70.

Three persons were discharged after they were tested negative in two consecutive tests. They are a 56-year-old Thrissur native who was admitted to hospital on May 30, a 50-year-old Perumbavoor native admitted on June 5, and 35-year-old Kozhikode native admitted on June 10.

Among the new cases are a 26-year-old from Aluva who reached Kochi in a Dubai-Kochi flight on May 31, a 57-year-old from Puthenvelikkara who arrived in an Abu Dhabi-Kochi flight on June 1, a 39-year-old from Chennai who arrived here on June 11, a 21-year-old from Kadavanthra who returned from Mumbai, a 40-year-old from Ahmedabad who arrived here from Nigeria on May 31, and a 23-year-old from Maharashtra and a 51-year-old from Tamil Nadu who were on the same flight.

Among the total 11,656 people in quarantine in the district, 9,788 are in home quarantine, while 637 are in COVID care centres and 1,231 in paid centres.

Twenty-three people were moved into hospital isolation on Sunday.

According to Mathews Numpelil, district programme manager, National Health Mission, the sample collection for antibody testing in the first phase is progressing. Of the total 500 tests planned in the district, nearly 300 samples were tested. The results were transferred to the State cell which would conduct further tests if required, he said.