Seven malaria cases reported in Ernakulam over one week

Seven cases of malaria were confirmed in Ernakulam over the last one week.

Manjalloor grama panchayat near Vazhakulam has reported two cases. The other regions that reported the cases include Vadavucode, Thiruvaniyoor, Kothamangalam, Koothattukulam and Mazhuvannoor.

The Health department confirmed the two cases in Manjalloor on July 30. The panchayat authorities said peripheral blood smear tests of two Odisha natives had revealed symptoms of malaria. While one case was caused by the Plasmodium falciparum species, the other showed a mixed infection (P. vivax + P. falciparum). A radical treatment protocol was initiated immediately.

The panchayat authorities have termed them ‘imported’ cases of malaria (malaria introduced into the State through inter-State travel) as the Odisha natives had reached Manjalloor as part of their work in a pineapple farm on July 23. They were working at a site in Mukkam, Kozhikode, since July 11. The workers were having fever when they reached the work site at Manjalloor.

The health wing in the civic body carried out blood smear tests on seven migrant workers who were staying at the site. The results were negative. A fever survey was initiated among nearly 60 persons staying near the work site. Tests confirmed that there were no positive cases, indicating that there was no local outbreak, they said.

Malaria is transmitted to a person through the bite of an infected anopheles mosquito. The mosquito transmits plasmodia from its saliva into the host while ingesting a blood meal. The plasmodia then enter the red blood cells and feed on haemoglobin.