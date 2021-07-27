Kochi

Seven held on immoral traffic charge in Perumbavoor

The Ernakulam Rural police on Tuesday arrested seven persons, including three women, on charge of immoral traffic from Kaduval near Perumbavoor. Among the arrested were Nishad, 38, of Mudakkuzha; Sabari Bal, 38, of Keezhillam; Paul, 41, of Chelamattam; and Sajeevan, 48, of Kanjoor. The accused reportedly took the building on rent ten days ago.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 27, 2021 7:49:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/seven-held-on-immoral-traffic-charge-in-perumbavoor/article35565230.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY