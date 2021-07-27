The Ernakulam Rural police on Tuesday arrested seven persons, including three women, on charge of immoral traffic from Kaduval near Perumbavoor. Among the arrested were Nishad, 38, of Mudakkuzha; Sabari Bal, 38, of Keezhillam; Paul, 41, of Chelamattam; and Sajeevan, 48, of Kanjoor. The accused reportedly took the building on rent ten days ago.
Seven held on immoral traffic charge in Perumbavoor
Staff Reporter
Kochi ,
July 27, 2021 19:48 IST
Staff Reporter
Kochi ,
July 27, 2021 19:48 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jul 27, 2021 7:49:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/seven-held-on-immoral-traffic-charge-in-perumbavoor/article35565230.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story