Kochi

Seven held for brewing spurious liquor

Seven persons were arrested in two different incidents by the Ernakulam Rural police and Excise officials on the charge of attempt to brew spurious liquor.

The Aluva range excise arrested a four-member group from a house near Aluva while they were engaged in illicit brewing. In another incident, three persons were arrested from Piravom for illicit brewing of liquor.

