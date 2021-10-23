Seven grama panchayats in Ernakulam still lagging behind in waste management

Doorstep collection of non-biodegradable waste yet to improve

Seven grama panchayats in Ernakulam have not yet stepped up their capabilities in ensuring doorstep collection of non-biodegradable waste from households and commercial establishments despite several directives from the Department of Local Self Government.

The erring local bodies include Karukutty, Thuravur, Malayatoor-Neeleswaram, Parakkadavu, Chellanam, Kumbalam and Mazhuvannoor. The Department of Local Self Government had carried out multiple rounds of evaluation since April this year on the performance of the local bodies in complying with the provisions under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

Five grama panchayats that had figured in the category of local bodies that had not improved their performance in the previous round of assessment were found to have made some progress. They are Mudakuzha, Koovapady, Vengola, Keerampara and Kizhakkambalam.

Chellanam panchayat has not yet set up a material collection facility to store non-biodegradable waste collected from households and other institutions owing to Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) regulations, according to officials associated with the evaluation process. Mazhuvannoor had set up Haritha Karma Sena to collect waste but its overall coverage has not yet improved.

The local bodies had attributed the delay in improving the collection process to the pandemic situation. However, the State Government has made it clear that the erring local bodies would have no other choice but to ensure stringent compliance of norms prescribed under the Solid Waste Management Rules. It had also recalled that several other local bodies had stepped up the collection process since April.

The secretaries of the erring local bodies have been told to come up with immediate plans to carry out the doorstep collection of non-biodegradable waste. The grama panchayats should also identify space for setting up the material collection facilities. The secretaries have the responsibility to ensure that the grama panchayat councils concerned implement the directives on waste management issued by the government or face legal and other punitive action.