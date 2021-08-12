Seven dog feeding points to come up in Thrikkakara

Kochi

HC asks Kochi Corporation to open animal shelter facility at Brahmapuram

The Thrikkakara Municipality should put up signposts at the seven identified locations marking them as feeding points for community dogs, ordered the Kerala High Court on Wednesday.

The dog feeding points will be at Vanachira near Kollamkudimugal in wards 5 and 6, near Vanitha Vyavasaya Park at Thengode (ward 8), near IMG Junction, Kakkanad (ward 12), near Motor Vehicle Driving Test Ground, behind Thrikkakara Police Station or behind Collectorate near North Gate (ward 14), at Thanapadam-Palachuvadu (wards 9 and 20), near Morarji Ground, Vazhakkala (ward 26) and near NGO Quarters (wards 27, 28 and 35). The signposts can also indicate that the area is a no-plastic zone.

The civic body should provide details of these locations to the Station House Officers of the respective police stations to ensure that those who are feeding dogs are not harassed, the court instructed.

The court asked Dhyan Foundation and the Daya Foundation to depute their trained dog handlers for catching community dogs for neutering and vaccinating them.

After the birth control procedures, vaccination and the rest period, the dogs should be taken back and freed at the same location from where they were picked up. The municipality should assist the two agencies for the exercise, the court ordered.

Directive to corpn.

The court also directed the Secretary of the Kochi Corporation to immediately open the animal shelter facility at Brahmapuram for use by the Dhyan and Daya Foundations for the purposes of the birth control programme.

The court also asked all the six corporations in the State to immediately introduce a licensing system for pet animals, including dogs.

Additional Advocate General Asok M. Cherian submitted to the court that the State Animal Welfare Board would be reconstituted within a fortnight.