Seven die of H1N1, dengue in Ernakulam in July

The district also recorded two deaths due to leptospirosis over the past 23 days, indicating a daily spike in the number of leptospirosis, H1N1 and dengue cases

Published - July 24, 2024 08:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Ernakulam district has reported a total of seven deaths due to H1N1 influenza and dengue fever from July 1 to July 23.

Of them, four were due to H1N1 influenza. The district also recorded two deaths due to leptospirosis over the past 23 days, indicating a daily spike in the number of leptospirosis, H1N1 and dengue cases. The district has reported 11 confirmed and 134 suspected H1NI cases since January 2024.

Those who succumbed to H1N1 influenza included a 64-year-old man from Mamalakunnel, a 49-year-old woman from Nayarambalam, and a 56-year-old man and a four-year-old from Varapuzha. The two who died of leptospirosis were a 79-year-old man from Karanakodam and a 61-year-old man from Vaduthala.

Those who died of dengue included a 52-year-old man from Thaikkattukara, a 62-year-old woman from Cheruvattoor, and a 32-year-old man from Chullikkal.

The district reported 34 suspected and confirmed cases of leptospirosis over the past three weeks. The regions that reported the disease included Kaloor, Thammanam, Udayamperoor, Mulavukad, Pattimattom, Mazhuvannoor, Puthuvype, Koonamavu, Chowara, Edappally, Mukkannoor, Vaduthala, Karanakodam, Kalamassery, Pizhala, and Kumbalanghi.

The total number of fever cases has seen a steady increase since July 1. From around 700 to 850 cases over the first week, the number of fever cases crossed the 1,000-mark daily by July 8. The daily cases were between 900 and 1,000 for the next four days. Though the cases dipped to around 500 on July 14, they shot up to 1,227 on July 15. From July 17 to July 23, the number of cases was above 1,000 daily. Around 20,000 fever cases were reported in the district from July 1 to July 23.

