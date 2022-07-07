Seven dengue deaths in Kerala’s Ernakulam district between May and July

Special Correspondent July 07, 2022 19:01 IST

Special Correspondent July 07, 2022 19:01 IST

About 59 confirmed cases and 2,269 suspected ones have been reported since January

About 59 confirmed cases and 2,269 suspected ones have been reported since January

Seven deaths owing to dengue fever have been confirmed in Kerala’s Ernakulam district. The district health wing has suggested improved vigil in the wake of a spike in the number of deaths and dengue fever cases. Five suspected deaths have also been reported. The seven deaths have been reported in May, June, and July. Majority of the deaths were found to be cases related to dengue haemorrhagic fever. About 59 confirmed dengue fever cases and 2,269 suspected cases have been reported since January, 2022. Forty five confirmed cases have been reported as on July 7 while the number of suspected cases are 243, according to official estimates. The health wing pointed out that those affected will show various symptoms, including viral fever, fatigue, stomach pain, vomiting, dizziness, and red rashes all over the body. Patients should avoid self medication and immediately seek medical care. Aedes mosquitoes, which transmit dengue, breed in clean water and are day biters. The sources of such mosquitoes include refrigerator trays, containers for plants and plastic waste. Source reduction has to be carried out every week.



Our code of editorial values