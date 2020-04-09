Seven cured of COVID-19 discharged in Ernakulam

Seven persons who recovered fully from COVID-19 have been discharged from hospitals in the district.

An online cab driver, who was one of the primary contacts of a COVID-19 patient who had died, was discharged from the Government Medical College Hospital on Thursday. He had transported the Mattanchery resident from the airport.

The cab driver, a Vallarpadam resident, was admitted to the hospital on March 25 with severe fever and cough.

After his CT scan revealed pneumonia, he was treated with a combination of hydroxychloroquine, antibiotics and antiviral drugs. The fever and pneumonia subsided after the initial intensity. He was cured of the symptoms by the sixth day of the treatment. He was discharged after his test results turned negative for the virus.

His family members had earlier tested negative for the disease.

Dr. Fathahuddin , Dr. Jacob K. Jacob, Dr. Vibha Santhosh, Dr. Renimol, Dr. Ganesh Mohan and Dr. Jo Joseph were part of the treating team. Dr. Geetha Nair, Nursing Superintendent Santy Augustine and other heads of departments provided support. Dr. Thomas Mathew, Principal, Dr. Peter Vazhayil, Medical Superintendent and other members of the medical board provided directions for patient care.

On Wednesday evening, six people, including a British woman, who was being treated at a private hospital, were also discharged. With this, all the British nationals who were admitted to a private hospital from the medical college were discharged. Those who were discharged from the medical college included two Kannur residents and three Ernakulam residents.