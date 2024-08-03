Seven arrested with MDMA, ganja from Perumbavoor

The Ernakulam Rural police have arrested seven persons from Perumbavoor with around 30 grams of MDMA and ganja.

The arrested were identified as Vimal, 22; Vishakh, 21; Vishnu Saju, 22; Adithyan, 25; Praveen, 25; all residents of Perumbavoor; and Appu, 27, of Kuttampuzha; and Rinas, 24, of Alappuzha.

The operation was carried out jointly by the Rural police, District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) and the special squad of Perumbavoor Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) as part of the ongoing Operation Clean campaign. The team was formed by Ernakulam Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Putta Vimaladitya. A tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena led to the seizure and arrests.

According to the police, the accused had purchased drugs from a foreigner in Bengaluru and smuggled them into the area. Drugs hidden in a special chamber in a room were seized from the house of Vimal and Vishak. The police said they used to weigh the drugs and split them into smaller volumes in satchels at the house.

They reprtedly used to sell MDMA for ₹10,000 per gram to youngsters, including students. The police also recovered a digital weighing machine and packaging materials from the house.

The special team led by ASP Mohit Rawat included narcotic cell DySP P.P. Shams, inspector A.K. Sudheer, sub-inspectors Rins M. Thomas, P.M. Rasik, M.D. Anto, and Rejimon, assistant sub-inspector P.A. Abdul Manaf, and senior civil police officers Manoj Kumar, T.A. Afsal, Benny Isaac, Arun K. Karun, A.T. Jins, Muhammad Shan, K.S. Anoop, along with members of DANSAF.